News

Annual Erie Home & Garden Show Set to Start Friday

This is the second full day of spring, and if you have the itch to start doing some projects, you are in luck. Ideas will be flowing all in one place. The annual Erie Home and Garden show preps are being finalized. The 2018 show starts Friday at Noon at the Bayfront Convention Center. "We have over 150 vendors so there is a little bit of something for everyone if you are going to remodel inside, outside, just browsing. We have a house inside of the convention center....