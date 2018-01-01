The Meadville Public Library is asking for your help with remodeling costs after a boiler room fire, nearly two months ago. The hope is to raise $50,000, for the work. So far, more than $7500 has been raised.

The progress is already apparent. The boiler room has been gutted and refinished. The children's room was emptied, ceiling tiles have been replaced, and the carpet has been removed. The rest of the building has also been cleaned. Electrical, plumbing, and heating improvements have also been made, but new boilers and h-vac equipment still needs installed.