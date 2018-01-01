HARBORCREEK, Pa. - Kyle Lambing works two part-time jobs at Penn State Behrend to help pay his way through college.

"I'm personally working 30 hours a week," Lambing said.

But the senior communications major says he, like many, will be graduating in May with a mountain of debt. In his case, over $25,000, he said. But Lambing, of Conneaut Lake, considers himself one of the lucky ones.

"For some people, it's like a mortgage but there's no house that comes with it," he said.

Lambing is a member of the Pennsylvania Student Power Network, a coalition of college students across the commonwealth who want tuition-free college. Thursday, they pushed that message at Behrend hoping lawmakers will hear them out.

"(It's) in order for them to focus on their education rather than trying to manage between a part-time or full-time job and school at the same time," said Walaa Ahmad, assistant director of Behrend's Office of Educational Equity and Diversity, which organized Thursday's forum.

About a dozen states including New York offer tuition-free community college, or are working on a similar plan. In January, Pennsylvania lawmakers and members of the Keystone Research Center introduced what's called the Pennsylvania Promise, a plan offering free tuition for two years at the state's fourteen community colleges; a full-time student attending one of the fourteen state-owned universities, like Edinboro University, could also get their tuition and fees waived. Grants for state-related universities, such as University of Pittsburgh and Temple, would be available as well. But the plan comes with a hefty $1.1 billion price tag to taxpayers. So far, no formal legislation has been presented in Harrisburg.

The numbers back up the claims made by some of these students. Tuition in Pennsylvania has risen 66 percent since 2001, according to the Keystone Research Center in January.