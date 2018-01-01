News
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Ashtabula County
Two people are dead in an accident along U.S. Route 6 and Ohio Route 7 on the border of Pierpont Twp. and Richmond Twp, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms to Erie News Now.
by
Updated:
PIERPONT TWP., Ohio - Two people are dead in a motor vehicle accident along U.S. Route 6 and Ohio Route 7 on the border of Pierpont Twp. and Richmond Twp, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashtabula County confirms to Erie News Now. The scene is south of Conneaut near the Pennsylvania line.
Details are still coming in. Tune into Erie News Now Sunrise tomorrow morning for the latest information.
This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for continuing updates.