Two people were killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and pickup truck Thursday evening in Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. 6 and North Richmond Road around 7:29 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined a Peterbilt semi - driven by William Rounds, 61, of Waterville, NY - was traveling south on State Route 7 at the time. A GMC Sierra pickup truck - driven by Clifford T. Miller, 46, of Wellsville, Ohio - heading west on U.S. 6 failed to yield from a stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Both vehicles then left the west side of U.S. 6, hit the ditch and rolled over, according to investigators.

Rounds and Miller were pronounced dead at the scene.