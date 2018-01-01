Retired FBI agent weighs in on Texas serial bombing investigation
Retired FBI agent, and current professor at Gannon University, Jerry Clark says every second is crucial in an investigation. Clark would know, as he spearheaded the investigation into the infamous 2003 case known as the "Pizza Bomber."
Tonight, after the alleged serial bomber in Texas was killed Wednesday, a local retired FBI agent weighed in on the steps taken to find the suspect.
The death of alleged bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, put an end to a rampage that had a city on edge.
But the work done by first responders both before and after Wednesdays’ events is coming to light. And I sat down with Dr. Jerry Clark to better understand the process behind catching a suspect, and determining a motive.
A reign of terror is over, and investigators are left to pick up the pieces.
And the path that lead to the suspected bomber, was no easy task in it of itself.
"And that's investigation really, you know, starting with nothing, and putting together information from what you get, and what you glean."
"You’re going to start looking at components, you're gonna look up the make up of the device, you're gonna look at certain signatures that bombers have, connecting the bombs together." Clark said
In the recent case in Austin, investigators did just that, with surveillance footage, and tracked packages among other clues. And while the suspect killed himself before he could be taken into custody, their efforts saved lives.
"I think they did a terrific job." Clark said
While the FBI may have their man, Clark says this is just the beginning of what may be a long, and arduous task for investigators. As they try to decipher many of questions such as, are there more devices out there, or did the suspect have an accomplice?
"The investigation starts now, I mean, they have a ton of things to do.” Clark said “Search warrants, recovering information, interviewing witnesses, making sure that there's no other people involved. All are important to the investigation."
Before he committed the suicide bombing, the suspect recorded a confessional tape that may ease some of the burdens for investigators. But Clark says it will otherwise be a lengthy process ahead for investigators.