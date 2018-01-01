A reign of terror is over, and investigators are left to pick up the pieces. And the path that lead to the suspected bomber, was no easy task in it of itself. "And that's investigation really, you know, starting with nothing, and putting together information from what you get, and what you glean."

Retired FBI agent, and current professor at Gannon University, Jerry Clark says every second is crucial in an investigation. Clark would know, as he spearheaded the investigation into the infamous 2003 case known as the "Pizza Bomber."





"You’re going to start looking at components, you're gonna look up the make up of the device, you're gonna look at certain signatures that bombers have, connecting the bombs together." Clark said



In the recent case in Austin, investigators did just that, with surveillance footage, and tracked packages among other clues. And while the suspect killed himself before he could be taken into custody, their efforts saved lives.



"I think they did a terrific job." Clark said



While the FBI may have their man, Clark says this is just the beginning of what may be a long, and arduous task for investigators. As they try to decipher many of questions such as, are there more devices out there, or did the suspect have an accomplice?



"The investigation starts now, I mean, they have a ton of things to do.” Clark said “Search warrants, recovering information, interviewing witnesses, making sure that there's no other people involved. All are important to the investigation."

