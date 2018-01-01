The homicide charge was officially dropped Thursday against a man in the death of his infant son. He now has a chance to get out of jail early.

The child died after suffering severe head and brain injuries while police say the Lake City man was caring for him.

Nathan Taylor, 23, was originally accused of murder in the 2016 death of his 5-month-old son Draven, but his lawyer said there may have been an intervening factor, like a medical error, in the investigation.

The decision to drop the charge was based on "additional medical evidence and interviews with witnesses."

Taylor has already been in jail for 22 months.

A judge set Taylor's bond at $75,000 cash.