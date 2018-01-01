News
GE Transportation Gets Orders for Refurbished Locomotives
The company did not say which railroads ordered the equipment.
GE Transportation announced this week it has received orders for 225 refurbished locomotives.
It will fulfill some previously placed orders this year, including 80 modernized locomotives for Canadian Pacific Railway Company and 100 for Norfolk Southern Company.
Reuters said it is another example of many railroads controlling costs by refurbishing aging engines instead of purchasing new ones.