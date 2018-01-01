Students continue to be hard at work trying to reach those in power and put an end to gun violence in schools.

Several of the students who organized the Nation School Walkout last week in their respective schools, are getting ready to take part in a March in Washington, D.C.

“History has proved that standing up and bringing awareness to issues is a way to get attention and publicity and say that these kids, we're not going to back down,” said Collegiate Academy student Savannah Henrey.

Henrey is one of more than 50 students from various schools across the area taking part in the March for Our Lives. Schools include McDowell High School, General McLane High School and Collegiate Academy, as well as many others.

“We think something needs to be done and going to DC with all these other teens across the country will show that we're serious about this,” Henrey said. “We're taking initiative, we're traveling 8 hours.”

As a result of recent school shootings, students are saying enough is enough.

“We want to protest gun violence,” Collegiate Academy student Erin Fleming said. “We as students believe we deserve to have a safe learning environment we believe we have the right to a safe education and we deserve to have safe schools."