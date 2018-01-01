Hundreds of area preschoolers were treated to a special performance from the Erie Playhouse Friday.

Nearly 500 kids from across Erie county watched "The Little Engine that Could." It's a musical adaption of the popular children's book about a train with the popular mantra, " I think I can."

Friday's performance was specially put on for the kids enrolled in Untied Way's PLAYtime project.

The program uses theatre and arts to bring books alive, while also sparking the imaginations of preschool children.