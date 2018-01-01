It's been a topic of debate for a while now, what should be done with the city's rental inspection program? The program is back in the headlines after an audit report was released Wednesday, showing the program is operating at a loss of $300,000

Erie News Now reached out to Jason Pero, President of the Apartment Association of NWPA and he tells us that he supports the program. Pero told us he feels having the third-party inspector perform the walkthroughs is the right way to do it.

Landlords pay a fee of $40 every year to be in the program. There property is then inspected every other year by a company known as “Building Inspection Underwriters.”



Pero issued the following statement about the program following the audit report.

“We support the city's rental inspection program to improve the housing stock of our community. We have had a number of meetings with the mayor and city officials to put things in place for ways to improve the program to benefit all."

Pero added that the positive dialogue that has been taking place is unlike anything that they have seen in a long time.

Mayor Joe Schember also supports the program, but feels it needs to be tightened up and handled differently.

"We think there is a better way to go about this…you don't inspect (the property) unless the landlords have paid first.” Schember said.