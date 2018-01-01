News
Venango County Woman Pleads Guilty but Innocent to Firing Gun at Boyfriend
The incident happened Aug. 9, 2017 inside a Victory Township home.
A Venango County woman Thursday returned to court to enter a plea after investigators said she fired a gun at her boyfriend.
Jodi Moody, 55, pleaded guilty but innocent to a count of aggravated assault.
All other charges including attempted homicide were dropped.
Moody got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, chased him around their house, and fired a gun at him three times, troopers said.
The man eventually disarmed moody, and she ran away, according to State Police.
Police arrested Moody several hours later in Farrell.
She is free on bond and will be sentenced in June 8.