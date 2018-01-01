A Venango County woman Thursday returned to court to enter a plea after investigators said she fired a gun at her boyfriend.

Jodi Moody, 55, pleaded guilty but innocent to a count of aggravated assault.

All other charges including attempted homicide were dropped.

The incident happened Aug. 9, 2017 inside a Victory Township home.

Moody got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, chased him around their house, and fired a gun at him three times, troopers said.

The man eventually disarmed moody, and she ran away, according to State Police.

Police arrested Moody several hours later in Farrell.