After nearly half dozen delays, the Erie Police officer who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a deadly crash, is set to be sentenced.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner recently filed a motion in response to a request from the lawyer, of 47-year-old Cheryl Frey.

Frey’s lawyer, Andrew Sisini, asked the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to hand over the black box recorder and cell phone information of 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

Last February, Schulze was killed in a DUI crash, on Route 99 in McKean.

In August, Frey pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, and DUI of the highest rate, in connection to Schulze’s death.

During a hearing today, Frey’s lawyer said there will be no more requests for additional evidence.

Frey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.