A cleanup operation was done Friday at an illegal dumping spot in Harborcreek Township.

The Erie County Department of Health and Department of Planning brought in help to remove dozens of tires from the south side of East Lake Road.

The illegal dumping site is located between Irvine Drive and Troupe Road.

The goal of the cleanup was to help beautify the area and reduce the breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"[We're] trying to be a little more mindful of area like this that could be dump sites," said Brittany Prischak, Erie County sustainability coordinator. "You can see it's an easy pull-off. People can come in the middle of the night and dump things off. Just having people be more vigilant around them. Notice when people are dumping things that they shouldn't be."

The property is owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc. It has posted "No Dumping" signs at the site and is working with the county to prevent more dumping.