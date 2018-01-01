News

Two Arrested After Domestic Call Leads Troopers to Meth in Warren County

Two people were arrested after State Police said a call for a verbal domestic in Warren turned up meth and drug paraphernalia. It was reported on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township around 2:33 p.m. Thursday. Troopers split up the man - Rocky A. Fiscus, 26, of Warren - and woman - Crystal M. Arnold, 26, of Warren - and interviewed both. During the interviews, drug paraphernalia was found throughout the bedroom in plain view on the bed, a side table