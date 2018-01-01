A former Erie priest tonight is naming the priest he says sexually abused him in the 1980's.

He says the molestation led to problems ranging from severe anxiety to alcohol abuse.

James Faluszczak says the abuse happened when he was a teenager, continuing for about three years.

He said his abuser was Monsignor Daniel Martin, who died in 2006 at the age of 88.

Martin had been the pastor of St. George Catholic Church in Millcreek.

Faluszczak was an altar boy and worked as a church secretary.

He said he feels Martin groomed him for abuse knowing his close ties to the church and issues his family was dealing with at the time.