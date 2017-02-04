The family of a Penn State fraternity pledge who died from hazing injuries has introduced anti-hazing legislation. Tim Piazza's parents joined Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman, as he introduced legislation designed to end hazing injuries and deaths in Pennsylvania.

Piazza, a 19 year old Penn State sophomore engineering student, died February 4, 2017, two days after a hazing incident school's Beta Theta Pi frat house.

Members put Piazza through an obstacle course where pledges drank heavily. He suffered a fractured skull, shattered spleen and other injuries after falling down the basement stairs. Rather than receiving immediate medical attention, he was carried to a couch upstairs.

Since then, his parents Jim and Evelyn Piazza have become the face of anti-hazing efforts.

On Friday, Jim Piazza said,"We're also hopeful that this law will become the model for state laws throughout the country. That people think twice before committing these crimes."

The Timothy J. Piazza Law would create tiers of hazing offenses, including a third degree felony offense of aggravated hazing. The hope is that the new legislation will give prosecutors more flexibility to match up the charge with the severity of the crime.

The legislation establishes organizational hazing, so that a fraternity or sorority that knowingly promotes or facilitates hazing would face third degree misdemeanor or third degree felony if serious bodily injury or death has occurred.

It also creates a provision of institutional hazing, which would hold colleges and university responsible. institutions could be fined up to 15-thousand dollars per incident for an aggravated hazing. ###



