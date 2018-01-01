News
Easter Market Showcasing Homemade Pastries Inside East Erie Church
As we inch close to Easter, homemade pastries for your Easter meal or your Palm Sunday dinner this weekend can be found in an Easter market, located inside an East Erie church.
Polish sweet bread, blessing loaves, pierogi and potato pancake batter, along with nutrolls, Easter cookies and other sweet treats, are filling tables inside the Holy Trinity Church at East 23rd and Reed Streets.
It's open until 7:00 tonight and again Saturday, March 24 from 9am to Noon. Pre-orders were taken so some items may be limited.