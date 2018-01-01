Gannon students are on a mission to raise money in the fight against cancer through a 12-hour long Relay for Life event.

Until 1 a.m. on Saturday, students will be walking for the cause, inside the rec center on campus. They are "relaying thru the decades," and started with the 1960's. Music from each decade was set for two hours. A survivor's ceremony started at 5 p.m. where cancer survivors gave speeches and took laps around the basketball courts.

Gannon student and Relay For Life President at the University, Katelynn Rice, says, "We also have our luminaria ceremony which starts at 10:00 and that's to honor our loved ones that had cancer, have lost their battle to cancer, supporting ones that are currently fighting their battle."

There are 14 teams and everyone is being tracked by a fit-bit. The team with the most steps will get a prize at the end of the event.

The goal is to raise $15,000 dollars for the fight against cancer. So far, more than $9,000 dollars has been pledged.