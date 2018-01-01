Mary D'Angelo Opera Theatre Presents, "Rigoletto"
This season's annual opera is Giuseppe Verdi's, "Rigoletto."
"Rigoletto" is a classic opera that tells a story of a hunchbacked jester who battles elements of beauty and evil in his life.
ERIE, Pa. - It was a night at the opera at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Centre.
This season's annual opera is Giuseppe Verdi's, "Rigoletto."
"Rigoletto" is a classic opera that tells a story of a hunchbacked jester who battles elements of beauty and evil in his life.
The show is made possible by funding provided by Erie Arts and Culture.
Music students and some graduates make up the cast and orchestra of the opera.
There's still a chance for you to grab your tickets and see the show.
The next and final performance is Sunday, March 25th at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15.50 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and students, and $5 with a Mercyhurst student I.D.
For more information, you can visit their website or call the box office at 814-824-3000.