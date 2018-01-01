ERIE, Pa. - It was a night at the opera at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Centre.

This season's annual opera is Giuseppe Verdi's, "Rigoletto."

"Rigoletto" is a classic opera that tells a story of a hunchbacked jester who battles elements of beauty and evil in his life.

The show is made possible by funding provided by Erie Arts and Culture.

Music students and some graduates make up the cast and orchestra of the opera.