Volunteers and Riders Honored in Hope on Horseback Awards Ceremony
Since 1981, Hope on Horseback, formerly known as TREC, has offered classes for individuals with special needs.
FAIRVIEW, Pa. - Beechwood Golf Club played host to the Hope on Horseback volunteer and rider awards dinner.
These honors went to riders who participated in 2017.
Volunteers are also being honored for the hours of service they have donated to make sure riders experience a safe and beneficial experience.
