MILLCREEK, Pa. - Millcreek police responded to a single car crash shortly before 10:00 p.m., Friday.

The driver of a Pontiac Sedan, going east bound on Zimmerly Rd, lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.

The car landed on the north side of the road.

The driver was transported by Millcreek paramedics to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police described the driver as a male, over 60 years old.