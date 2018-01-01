With warm weather on the way, the YMCA is looking to recruit lifeguards.

The aquatics director at the Downtown YMCA said there is a extreme shortage of lifeguards all across the area.

She said many people are not willing to take time from their schedule for the test, even though the jobs pays higher than minimum wage.

To deal with the shortage, the YMCA is offering a life guarding open house. It will offer a free swim test to anyone interested in the course.

The YMCA said as soon as you are certified, there are immediate openings.

"There are openings everywhere, between runs, Presque Isle and Waldameer," said Jeanne Moss, aquatics director for the Downtown YMCA. "There are so many openings right now; we just need bodies to fill them."