Two people are dead and another person is injured, following a shooting in east Erie.

The violent incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, at an apartment in the 900 block of East 8th Street.

A supervising officer tells Erie News Now, police arrived to find a man and a woman dead inside of the apartment.

We’re told, both of them had been shot.

According to investigators, another woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper back was taken to UPMC Hamot.