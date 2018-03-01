News
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in East Erie
Two people are dead and another person is injured, following a shooting in east Erie.
The violent incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, at an apartment in the 900 block of East 8th Street.
A supervising officer tells Erie News Now, police arrived to find a man and a woman dead inside of the apartment.
We’re told, both of them had been shot.
According to investigators, another woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper back was taken to UPMC Hamot.
This is still a very active investigation, and Erie News Now will bring you the very latest information on this incident as it develops.