Three people are dead in what police are calling a double homicide and suicide.

The violent incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, in a downstairs apartment at 934 East 8th Street.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute.

A family member arrived moments before police and found two women and one man shot inside of the apartment, said Chief Spizarny.

A man in 70s and a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

Another woman in her 60s was rushed to UPMC Hamot, where she died.

Based on a statement the victim gave to police and evidence at the scene, Chief Spizarny says the man shot both women and killed himself.

All three of the deceased are related, said Chief Spizarny.