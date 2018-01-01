A wanted man who held a driver a gunpoint and led police on a pursuit lasting more than a hour was arrested in Jamestown, New York.

Jordan W. Alexander, 19, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and menacing.

Jamestown Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle in which Alexander was a passenger on Prather Ave. around 9:30 p.m Friday. The vehicle drove off and refused to stop.

Police learned during the pursuit that Alexander was holding the driver at gunpoint and did not let the driver stop.

The pursuit went through Jamestown, into Falconer and eastbound on Interstate 86 until the vehicle turned around and went westbound. It then came back to Jamestown and continued through multiple side streets on the east and north sides of the city.

After more than a hour, police said the vehicle was stopped at Stowe and Falconer Streets.

Alexander was arrested and taken to the city jail to await arraignment.

He was wanted on detainer warrants for multiple armed robberies in the city of Buffalo.

No one was injured during the incident.