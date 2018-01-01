News
Erie Woman Faces Trial for Shooting Brother over TV Volume
Sandra Hobson, 50, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday.
An Erie woman accused of shooting her own brother is heading to trial.
Police said she got into a fight with her brother over the volume of the TV last month at a home along East 23rd Street.
Her 61-year-old brother apparently hit her with his cane and tried to run away.
Police said Hobson pulled out a gun and fired two times, hitting her brother in the leg.