The Erie man convicted in the ambush-style killing of another man will now spend more than four decades in prison.

Jaquel Tirado, 19, has been sentenced 42 years to life in prison for first-degree murder.

In August 2016, Tirado was 17 years old when he shot and killed Stephen Bishop, 26, in broad daylight near East 21st Street and Cottage Avenue.

The District Attorney's office was seeking life in prison without parole, but in 2012, the Supreme Court decided mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional.