Word continues to swirl on the campus of Edinboro University that president H. Fred Walker's days at the helm are numbered.

This comes after his remarks quoted in a cover story of the Chronicle of Higher Education forced him to issue an apology to one specific student, the faculty and the university community at large.

The Chronicle reporter who interviewed Walker for the initial story has written two subsequent articles about on the Edinboro President, since the initial report came out March 18.

Angela Burrows, Assistant Vice President for Communications, Community and Public Relations and Marketing confirmed to Erie News Now, that the Edinboro University Council of Trustees met to consider the matter Friday evening.

Burrows said as of now, there is no decision to announce. She went on to say that she expects an announcement in the coming days.

Students are organizing a demonstration against the president this coming Wednesday. Student Jillian Melchitzky initiated a petition calling for the resignation of the president, calling him "unfit to lead our university." She reports that 942 students have signed the petition. Melchitzky said the article in the Chronicle of Higher Education has proven "that he is not only incredibly unprofessional, but also untrustworthy in the eyes of the student body, the professors and the community."

In his latest article in the Chronicle, writer Jack Stripling reported that he received a draft of a letter from faculty to the university governing board, saying walker has "irretrievably lost his ability to lead" the institution.