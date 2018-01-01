It has been six years since the Erie BayHawks saw postseason basketball. However for the first time Saturday night, they clinched a playoff spot by virtue of winning their division. The Bayhawks defeated Fort Wayne 113-99 to clinch the Southeast Division title and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

"Basically we just stuck through it all year," said Bayhawks forward Raphiael Putney. "Coming from the beginning when nobody believed in us, but the people here in the organization, we just worked hard for this and we all just put the hard work in daily and every single week and we got the win today."

Putney put up 32 points in the division-clinching game, but it was guard John Gillon that pushed the BayHawks into the playoffs. The 6'0" guard scored a career-best 40 points in the win over the Mad Ants.

"I hit more threes than normal," said Gillon. "My teammates are so dangerous on the outside and they have to stay honest with them so it leaves some important lanes for me."

The division title is the first ever for the Erie BayHawks organization and they return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. First-year head coach Josh Longstaff shared after the game that this was the results he and his staff believed in from the time they took over.

"Just to see the satisfaction and the joy in the smiles of the player's faces is really what its all about," said Longstaff. "All the hard work they have put in, the belief they have had in themselves every day to just get better, and at the end of the day, the culture they have created, the staff has created and the Hawks have created and the character, it just really put them over the edge."