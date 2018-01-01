Fire tore through a home in Millcreek Township just after 9:30 tonight, sending a woman running to her neighbor's house for help.

The fire broke out in a brick and frame home at 2817 Zuck Road.

Several Millcreek fire companies responded. They saw a working fire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

The primary fire hydrant near the home was out of service. That meant firefighters had to lay lines to a hydrant farther away.

Fire crews had the bulk of the flames out in about 20 minutes and worked to ventilate heavy smoke from the home. The home was heavily damaged.

Fire officials have not said yet what sparked the fire, but they believe it started on the first floor.