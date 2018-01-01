An Erie gym is using fitness in a different way to honor the memory of one of its own.

More than 100 people in the community got together at iRock Fitness Saturday morning to remember Amanda Grazioli, who was murdered March 8.

Amanda worked the front desk at iRock Fitness.

The workout called a mega circuit lasted three hours to benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania - one of Amanda's favorite charities. She was known for her love of pit bulls and even adopted one from the animal shelter.

"You could just see her love and passion for pit bulls just shine through her face, and it was very inspiring," said Emily McCullor, marketing manager for the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. "Our hope is to continue her legacy and keep advocating for pit bulls as we've done all along."

Proceeds from the Mega Circuit will go towards the dogs at the Humane Society.