Crowd Participates in Erie March for our Lives Rally
In Erie, a sizable crowd gathered at Perry Square to make it clear they wanted a change in gun and school safety laws.
Students came together in March for our Lives rallies in Washington D.C. Saturday and cities across the nation.
The student driven demonstrations make it clear that young people devastated by the deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida do not plan to rest until adults take actions to make them safer in schools.
A speaker at the Erie march said the responsibility also rests with young people and how they treat one another.
"I feel like the best way to prevent these things is how we interact with each other and how we care for each other," said Nathan Meyers, a sophomore at Mercyhurst University. "These things that are going on are so sad, I want to let people know there is hope, and I have faith in humanity."