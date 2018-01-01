Students came together in March for our Lives rallies in Washington D.C. Saturday and cities across the nation.

In Erie, a sizable crowd gathered at Perry Square to make it clear they wanted a change in gun and school safety laws.

The student driven demonstrations make it clear that young people devastated by the deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida do not plan to rest until adults take actions to make them safer in schools.

A speaker at the Erie march said the responsibility also rests with young people and how they treat one another.