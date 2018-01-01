Grilling on an outside deck started a smokey fire in a multi-unit home in west Erie Sunday afternoon.

It was reported at 2015 Plum Street around 1:08 p.m.

Smoke billowed out of the upper story of the home as fire ripped through the attic and burned through the roof.

Four people in the upstairs unit just cooked some steaks on the grill and went inside. They thought it was turned off.

Every available fire crew in the city was called out to tackle the fire. An aerial ladder truck was used to pour water over the flames.

A passerby first spotted the fire and pounded on the downstairs door to make sure the residents got out.

"When I got here, I was down the street a little ways and saw fire flying across Brown Avenue," said Wayne Hazen. "I noticed some heavy smoke and told a guy down there to immediately to call 9-1-1 to get fire service here. When I got here, it was just above the A frame of the porch. My main concern was banging on the downstairs door and getting them out. I know both the tenants that live in the place."

Fire Chief Guy Santone believes the home is a total loss. He said the structure is old and may have at one time served as a stable.