Christian churches across the world and in Erie celebrated Palm Sunday.

St. Luke Catholic Church on East 38th Street handed out palms to parishioners in worship.

Some form the fronds into the shape of a cross.

Palm Sunday remembers the day christ arrived in Jerusalem days before he was crucified.

People placed their coats and palm branches on the ground before him as a sign of respect.

Palm Sunday marks the end of Lent and the beginning of the most important week on the Christian calendar.

"It's begining of the most precious week of the year for the Catholics and Christian groups," said Deacon Glenn Kuzma, St. Luke Church. "We come here to start our journey towards the cros, and towards Easter Sunday."

Palm branches are considered symbol of peace and victory.