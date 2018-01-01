The Edinboro University campus is waiting to learn the fate of its President Dr. H. Fred Walker.

He has been in the hot seat over comments made in a Chronicle of Higher Education cover story.

The Council of Trustees met in executive session Friday night, but no decision from that meeting has been announced.

A student was so troubled by the article that she decided to take action. Sophomore Jillian Melchitzky created an online petition asking Dr. Walker to step down.

Melchitzky said she was upset with Dr. Walker's comments, which appear to say he manipulates students and faculty to improve enrollment and graduation rates.

Professor Marc Sylvester and the faculty union he helps to represent are also calling for new leadership.

"We've not had to deal with anything like this in my 18 years here at Edinboro University," said Sylvester. "As I said, this is a wonderful institution with lots of amazing opportunities for students. We're ready to get back to talking about the great things that we can do."

"Regain our reputation because this school is such and amazing school," said Melchitzky. "It's so historical."