Bowlers Raise Money for Charities for Children
400 people went bowling Sunday in the 30th annual Charities for Children adult bowling tournament.
You have to be 21 or over to bowl. The entry fee is $40 for Charities for Children.
There are so many sponsors and bowlers who support the tournament that they had to set up morning and afternoon sessions.
Bowlers can check the box to support any of 15 key local children's charities, including the Shriner's Hospital, Children's Miracle Network, Barber National Institute, Boys and Girls Club and the Sight Center of NWPA.
"The bowlers have a choice," said Rick Makowski, president of Charities for Children. "Instead of them actually winning the money, the money that they do get, they get to donate it to one of these charities of their choice. These people just keep coming back; they love this tournament. We're selling it out, so it gives me that ambition to keep this thing going. I hope I keep it going for the rest of my life."
In the first 29 years, the tournament raised more than $432,000.