A group of 52 area high school students are back after joining the historic, "March for Our Lives," event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.



What was it like to be there---in the heart of a growing youth anti-gun movement? Two of the students share their thoughts with Erie News Now.

"This should matter to you, this matters to me, and this should matter to everyone in our school." junior at Collegiate Academy, Erin Fleming said



For Fleming, and senior at Harborcreek High School, Alec Henry, enough is enough.



"It's kind of waking a sleeping giant in our generation." Henry said



It's why they, and 50 other students from the county joined thousands of others in Washington D.C. Saturday, as part of the national "March for Our Lives” movement.



"It was so incredibly, just, it was reassuring, it was reassuring that we have support.” Fleming said “That we have people that stand with us on this issue."



"The speeches that [Parkland shooting survivors] Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg gave, it was definitely, very inspiring.” Henry said “And the beginning of a movement that's gonna last for a long time."



Fleming says it’s positive energy that will keep that movement going.



“We definitely want to continue this, and we want to keep that drive, and that passion for this issue of gun violence in order to make a real change in our community.” Fleming said “So, trust me, this will not be the last you will hear of us."



Change starts with a new generation of voters like Fleming and Henry, who have gained a voice on issues like gun violence. But, they say it will take more than just their words to have a real influence.





"What we want to do is elect representatives that will take action on this issue.” Henry said “Because it's gonna take a lot to make change"





"Within the next election, there are going to be so many more people that can vote, that have opinions that do matter.” Fleming said “And we are the people that are going to elect representatives that will do their jobs."

