People are always fascinated by things they cannot explain, like deja vu or paranormal activity.

That curiosity drew people to the second annual Psychic Fair at the Ambassador Conference Center.

The two-day event, called Love, Light and Healing, featured psychics, mediums, metaphysical vendors and local artisans.

There were lectures and demonstrations on everything from vortex energy to drum circles and essential oils.

Private readings were also available.

"Our readers are fantastic," said Tami Holbury-Ferraro, organizer. "We have people that have come back today that had readings yesterday that were blown away. We've brought this fair here so that we can bring the love, light and healing to the community that we feel is so desperately needed."