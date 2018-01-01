The Glenwood Park Y reopened Sunday morning after fumes in the swimming pool area Saturday sent several people to the hospital.

Initial reports that there was a chlorine leak were not accurate, but there was a strong odor in the pool area that caused several swimmers and staff to cough and have trouble breathing.

The property manager found that a circulation pump was not working, so chloramine gas, which is an irritant, built up in the pool area.

Emergycare took seven people to the hospital to be checked out. All were treated and released.

The systems were flushed. Chorine levels were also checked. The Erie County Health Department did independent testing, too.