A house fire in Millcreek Township Saturday night was caused by careless smoking, West Ridge Fire Department officials said.

Fire tore through a brick and frame home at 2817 Zuck Road around 9:30 p.m.

The flames left extensive heat, smoke and water damage behind, according to Deputy Chief Jim Rosenbaum.

Fire companies who responded encountered an extra challenge when the primary fire hydrant near the home was out of service.

They had to lay lines to another hydrant but still had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes.