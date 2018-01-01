An autopsy is planned for Monday afternoon on the bodies of two Erie women killed early Saturday in an apparent double murder-suicide.

The triple-fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the lower-level of a home at 934 East 8th Street.

Police were called for a domestic dispute, but a family member who arrived first found three people shot inside the apartment.

An upstairs neighbor told Erie News Now he heard arguing and then four or five gunshots.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said based on evidence at the scene, it appears a man in his mid-70s shot two female relatives before turning the gun on himself.