Kids Enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Asbury Methodist Church
10,000 eggs were hidden in the hay outside the church.
Easter is a week away, but some little ones got a chance to search for colored eggs early Saturday.
It's become a tradition at Asbury Methodist Church in Millcreek Township.
Each had to bring their own basket.
Before the hunt, kids got to hear about the real meaning of Easter.
There was also candy, prizes and coupons for restaurants.
Kids could get their picture with SeaWolf and win game tickets, too.