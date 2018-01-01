A Crawford County man will spend 7 to 15 years in state prison for operating a meth lab and firearms charges.

Charles J. Butter, 41, was sentenced Friday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge John F. Spataro.

Butter received 2-5 years for operating a meth lab followed by 5-10 years for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He also received a concurrent sentence of 5-15 years for illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

"This sentence will keep Mr. Butter out of circulation for a long time," said Francis Schultz, Crawford County District Attorney. "Judge Spataro’s sentence took into account that Butter has been convicted of numerous other crimes in the past. Our community is safer because Butter is locked up.”

Butter must pay fines totaling $15,000 plus $4,769.18 in costs for the clandestine lab team to clean up the meth lab.

Pennsylvania State Police obtained a search warrant for Butter's home in the 500 block of North Street in Meadville Jan. 10, 2017.

It came just one day after a trooper stopped a car near the Country Fair on North Street for a faulty brake light. Investigators said they learned during an interview of two people inside the car during the traffic stop that Butter was cooking meth and buying and selling drugs from his residence.