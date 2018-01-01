A cigarette is being blamed for a small fire at Mighty Fine Donuts Monday morning.

Smoke was reported coming from the basement and walls of the donut shop in the 2600 block of Parade Street in Erie around 11:13 a.m.

It was extinguished within 15 minutes.

Someone reportedly put a lit cigarette in a hole in the side of the building that fell inside and sparked the fire, the fire inspector told Erie News Now.

The business was open at the time. It temporarily closed pending an Erie County Health Department inspection.