Small Fire Put Out at Mighty Fine Donuts
Firefighters put out a small fire at Mighty Fine Donuts Monday morning.
Smoke was reported coming from the basement and walls of the donut shop in the 2600 block of Parade Street in Erie around 11:13 a.m.
It was extinguished within 15 minutes.
The fire is believed to be electrical in nature, according to reports from the scene.
The business was open at the time of the fire.
The building suffered some damage.