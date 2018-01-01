The names of the shooter and two victims who all died in an apparent double murder-suicide have been released.

Alfred Phillips, 75, shot two female relatives - Dorothy Gilkey, 63, and Tanesha Harkless, 41 - before turning the gun on himself, according to investigators.

The triple-fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the lower-level of a home at 934 East 8th Street.

Police were called for a domestic dispute, but a family member who arrived first found three people shot inside the apartment.

An upstairs neighbor told Erie News Now he heard arguing and then four or five gunshots.

Harkless died at the scene. Gilkey was able to talk to police before she died at the hospital from her injuries, police said.

An autopsy was started Monday afternoon.