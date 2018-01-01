A 74-year-old Linesville man faces multiple counts of animal neglect after two horses were found dead Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to an address in the 2000 block of Steamburg Road in Conneaut Township around 3 p.m. to check the welfare of multiple horses.

One mare was found dead outside the barn with a colt partially breached, troopers said. Another colt that was approximately one year old was also found dead inside the barn.