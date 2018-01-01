News
Two Horses Found Dead, Others Malnourished in Crawford County
A 74-year-old Linesville man faces multiple counts of animal neglect after two horses were found dead Friday.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an address in the 2000 block of Steamburg Road in Conneaut Township around 3 p.m. to check the welfare of multiple horses.
One mare was found dead outside the barn with a colt partially breached, troopers said. Another colt that was approximately one year old was also found dead inside the barn.
Two other horses were malnourished, according to State Police. They were seized by the ANNA Shelter.