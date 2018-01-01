A bill to expand the legal rights of victims of child sex abuse remains stalled in Harrisburg.

But it is now getting more attention as a grand jury investigation of clergy sex abuse in Erie and five other Catholic dioceses continues.

And the Erie Diocese prepares to release the names of priests, credibly accused of sex abuse in the past.

Last week we brought you the story of former Erie priest James Faluszczak.

He said he was abused during the 1980's by Monsignor Daniel Martin, who died in 2006 at the age of 88.

Under current law, Faluszczak could not file a lawsuit because of the state of limitations.

The bill in Harrisburg would expand the ability of child sex crime victims to file civil suits.

It would also remove the statute of limitations for many sex abuse crimes against children.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D) 3rd District said, "In my opinion it is a common sense, humane bill, a just bill., We should have proceeded forward several sessions ago. But I am cautiously optimistic that we will make some progress this year."

A similar bill is being debate now in New York State.

Opponents in both Albany and Harrisburg, fear that allowing suits for decades old abuse cases would violate their state constitution.