Minutes matter in getting medical help, to someone having a heart attack. Now, there's an app for that.

Saint Vincent Hospital and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield announced a 50-thousand-dollar Highmark grant, that will bring PulsePoint technology to Erie County and eight other northern tier counties in Pennsylvania. A 10-thousand-dollar grant from EMS West is helping too.

The smart phone app has two dimensions. For CPR trained people who sign up, it sends push alerts, when someone nearby is having a heart attack. They may be able to provide life-saving assistance even before first responders arrive.

The app also shows users where the closest AED defibrillator devices are located. That's information helpful to citizen responders and arriving paramedics.

Saint Vincent President Chris Clark, DO, MHA, said, "In essence. PulsePoint is like an Amber alert that goes out when someone has a cardiac event alerting anybody nearby who knows CPR to come and help and directing those who are helping the victim as to the location of the nearest AED, which is the device that’s used to shock the heart back into normal rhythm."

Jestin Carlson, MD, helped secure the grant for the technology from Highmark. It will help implement the technology in Erie, Elk, Cameron, McKean, Jefferson, Clarion, forest, Warren and Crawford Counties. A 10-thousand-dollar grant from EMS West is helping as well. The hope is the app changes the statistic that only 10% of people having a heart attack outside of a hospital survive. Dr. Carlson gave this illustration. "If you’re in the mall and you’ve trained in CPR, you’re a health care provider and somebody two stores over collapses, you would never know about it right now and you would leave, but this app gives you an opportunity to know about that and respond and potentially save a life," Carlson said.